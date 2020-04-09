Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Acquires 336 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned about 0.11% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Jentner Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $2.38 on Thursday, hitting $56.08. 1,367,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,331. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average of $69.83. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

