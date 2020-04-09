Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Decreases Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, XR Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 12,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,747,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,603,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.32. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

