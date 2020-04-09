Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $15.60 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises about 4.1% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned about 1.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $15,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYT. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,485. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $135.78 and a 12 month high of $212.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.98 and a 200 day moving average of $187.34.

