Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $4.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,037,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

VTEB traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.16. 1,718,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,376. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.