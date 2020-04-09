Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 78,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 23,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period.

Shares of NYF traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.20. The company had a trading volume of 27,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,025. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.02. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.39 and a 1 year high of $58.92.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

