Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Purchases 1,017 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.9% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $11,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,993,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,436. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $170.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.37 and a 200 day moving average of $153.94.

