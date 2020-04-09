Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Reduces Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 361.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.68. 1,914,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,075. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.74.

