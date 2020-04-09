Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Sells 38,160 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,160 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 2.5% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $9,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSEW. UBS Group AG increased its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,000.

Shares of BATS:GSEW traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.01. 55,818 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2779 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

