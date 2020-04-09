Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Sells 534 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,375,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.72. 3,048,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,857. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.96 and its 200-day moving average is $54.84. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $59.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4419 per share. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

