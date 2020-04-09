Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Trims Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $7.14. 128,029,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,393,304. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.65.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

