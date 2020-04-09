Brand Architekts Group (LON:BAR) Trading Up 2.5%

Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR)’s share price traded up 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 130 ($1.71) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.64), 8,874 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122 ($1.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 million and a PE ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 140.11.

Get Brand Architekts Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Brand Architekts Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

Brand Architekts Group Plc develops, formulates, and supplies personal care and beauty products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers aerosol products, including personal care aerosols, bag on valve systems, and bag in can systems; and bath and body care products, such as body scrubs, body butters/lotions, shower gels, and bath foams.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Brand Architekts Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brand Architekts Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.