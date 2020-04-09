Brokerages Anticipate CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. CorePoint Lodging posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.14 million. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on CorePoint Lodging in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

CPLG traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $3.82. 507,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,911. CorePoint Lodging has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $8.94. The company has a market cap of $179.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. CorePoint Lodging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.96%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after buying an additional 81,655 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 55,714 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in CorePoint Lodging by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 244.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

