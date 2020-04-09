Brokerages Anticipate CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will post sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.88 billion. CSX reported sales of $3.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full year sales of $11.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.27 billion to $11.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.46 billion to $12.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.22.

CSX stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,150,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.22. The company has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. CSX has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $80.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

