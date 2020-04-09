Brokerages Anticipate MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) to Post $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $1.05. MSA Safety reported earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.08). MSA Safety had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $375.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Sidoti raised MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MSA Safety has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

In related news, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $817,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,109. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 46,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total value of $6,013,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 77,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,098,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,144 shares of company stock valued at $7,640,110 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in MSA Safety by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,228,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,176,000 after acquiring an additional 199,030 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 674,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,274,000 after buying an additional 52,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,924,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth about $54,899,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,135,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA stock traded up $5.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.55. 199,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,983. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.13. MSA Safety has a fifty-two week low of $83.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

