Brokerages Anticipate National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) to Post $0.59 EPS

Shares of National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $37.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.59 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned National Bankshares an industry rank of 218 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NKSH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of National Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

In other National Bankshares news, Director Charles E. Green III purchased 1,100 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.06 per share, for a total transaction of $33,066.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,960.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lawrence J. Ball purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $288,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 2,872 shares of company stock valued at $96,118 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 467,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,018,000 after acquiring an additional 18,203 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in National Bankshares by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 108,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 16,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKSH traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.46. The company had a trading volume of 17,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,437. National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $48.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.25.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

