Brokerages Anticipate Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.65. Tenet Healthcare reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to $3.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $3.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

THC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $42.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Tenet Healthcare from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NYSE:THC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,644,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.69. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15.

In related news, COO Saumya Sutaria purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $213,670.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 54,316 shares of company stock worth $851,745 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.