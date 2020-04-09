Brokerages Anticipate Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.65. Tenet Healthcare reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to $3.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $3.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

THC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $42.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Tenet Healthcare from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NYSE:THC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,644,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.69. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15.

In related news, COO Saumya Sutaria purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $213,670.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 54,316 shares of company stock worth $851,745 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Earnings History and Estimates for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

