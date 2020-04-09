Brokerages Anticipate THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) to post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for THL Credit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.17. THL Credit posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that THL Credit will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover THL Credit.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). THL Credit had a negative net margin of 46.84% and a positive return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.99 million.

TCRD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on THL Credit from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of THL Credit in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered THL Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. THL Credit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

In related news, insider James R. Fellows purchased 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Medhi Mahmud purchased 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $102,108.84. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 90,066 shares of company stock valued at $263,109. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of THL Credit in the fourth quarter worth $7,831,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of THL Credit by 3,410.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of THL Credit in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of THL Credit in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of THL Credit in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 47.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THL Credit stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $2.69. The company had a trading volume of 283,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.49. THL Credit has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $7.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 31.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. THL Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.55%.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

