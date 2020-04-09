Brokerages Anticipate Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $325.92 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) will announce $325.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tripadvisor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $364.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $287.79 million. Tripadvisor posted sales of $376.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.44 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.01%. Tripadvisor’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.65.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,407,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,696. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $56.60.

In other Tripadvisor news, CEO Stephen Kaufer bought 44,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $965,768.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,025,302.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,608 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,467 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,907 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,089 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 19,142 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

