Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. U.S. Physical Therapy posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $122.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.75%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USPH. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $128.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

In related news, Director Regg E. Swanson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.68 per share, with a total value of $85,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $338,960 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. grace capital grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. grace capital now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.68. The stock had a trading volume of 89,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,980. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.13. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $148.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $929.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.39%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

