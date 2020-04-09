Brokerages Expect Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings. Clarus reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.99 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.75 million. Clarus had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLAR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Clarus from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clarus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of Clarus stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $275.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.27. Clarus has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,208,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,949,000 after purchasing an additional 169,529 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,970,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,715,000 after acquiring an additional 481,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 14,842 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 1,249.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 141,663 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

