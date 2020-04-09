Brokerages Expect Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) to Announce $0.53 EPS

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $20.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.53 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Unity Bancorp an industry rank of 210 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNTY. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Unity Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 256,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNTY traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.89. 35,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,963. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Unity Bancorp has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $115.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

