Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,948.10

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,948.10 and traded as low as $1,330.00. Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at $1,362.50, with a volume of 4,050 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BRK shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Macdonald Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,310 ($30.39).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,719.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,945.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The company has a market cap of $233.84 million and a P/E ratio of 15.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a GBX 21 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. Brooks Macdonald Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

