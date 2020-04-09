Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZFF) Trading 7.1% Higher

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZFF)’s share price shot up 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.60, 362 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Buzzi Unicem from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.90.

Buzzi Unicem SpA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi Unicem SpA was founded in 1907 and is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

