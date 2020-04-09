Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Position Lifted by Cabot Wellington LLC

Cabot Wellington LLC grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Cabot Oil & Gas accounts for about 4.9% of Cabot Wellington LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cabot Wellington LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 257,190 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,244 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 20,889 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,253 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 245,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $2,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COG traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $18.88. 7,208,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,732,454. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $27.65.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.04 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COG. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.15.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

