Cabot Wellington LLC Sells 1,914 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cabot Wellington LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 54.0% of Cabot Wellington LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cabot Wellington LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $66,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.56 on Thursday, reaching $139.36. 9,311,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,273,662. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.53 and a 200-day moving average of $154.92. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

