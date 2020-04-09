Cambria Africa (LON:CMB) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.34

Shares of Cambria Africa PLC (LON:CMB) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.34 and traded as low as $0.23. Cambria Africa shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 546,074 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $1.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.72.

Cambria Africa plc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions. It makes investments in tourism, accommodation, infrastructure, transport, commercial and residential property, technology, communications, manufacturing, retail, services, leisure, agricultural, and natural resources sectors. The firm does not have a particular sector focus.

