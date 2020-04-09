Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS)

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 72.68% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a research report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYS traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,667,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,270. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.26. The stock has a market cap of $395.34 million, a PE ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.32. PaySign has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $18.67.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter. PaySign had a return on equity of 56.32% and a net margin of 21.50%. Research analysts expect that PaySign will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYS. State Street Corp raised its position in PaySign by 16.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 571,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 79,786 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PaySign by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 3rd quarter valued at $648,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

