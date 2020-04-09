Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Acquires 25,705 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,705 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.62. 10,951,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,492,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

