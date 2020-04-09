Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 98,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 74,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

GILD traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.99. The stock had a trading volume of 12,196,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,516,814. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.13. The firm has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,408 shares of company stock worth $5,284,429. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.26.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

