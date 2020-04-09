Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 103.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,412 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.91.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,081,050. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $19.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,385,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,887,980. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

