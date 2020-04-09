Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $19.61 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,261 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,248 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.6% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.28.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,633 shares of company stock worth $2,034,646. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $58.98. 26,695,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,150,219. The firm has a market cap of $231.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

