Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.4% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $5.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.26. 10,754,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,663,697. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $353.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.67.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

