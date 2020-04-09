Carebit 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.00 (CARE)

Carebit (CURRENCY:CARE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Carebit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge and Graviex. Over the last week, Carebit has traded up 145.9% against the dollar. Carebit has a total market capitalization of $46,830.83 and $7.00 worth of Carebit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00017277 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003724 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000732 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit Profile

Carebit (CARE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2018. Carebit’s total supply is 154,197,332 coins and its circulating supply is 149,804,252 coins. Carebit’s official Twitter account is @CarebitAdmin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carebit is carebit.org

Carebit Coin Trading

Carebit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carebit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carebit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carebit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

