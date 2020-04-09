CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $52.80

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.80 and traded as low as $42.38. CCL Industries shares last traded at $42.54, with a volume of 660,079 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CCL Industries from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Laurentian set a C$67.00 price objective on CCL Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on CCL Industries from C$65.00 to C$57.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CCL Industries from C$69.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on CCL Industries from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CCL Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.19.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$52.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.