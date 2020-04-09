Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.25

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.25 and traded as low as $0.67. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 58,500 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTHR shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $20.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 4.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 451,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

