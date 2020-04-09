Charles Schwab Trust Co Acquires 30,677 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,677 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Bain Capital Credit LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 8,623,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006,662 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,814,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,845,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,579 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,908,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,651 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,433,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,588 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.48. The stock had a trading volume of 14,543,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,740,133. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $23.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.16.

