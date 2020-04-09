Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys 108,394 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 69.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,394 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned about 0.14% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 100,219,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,338,000 after buying an additional 5,775,472 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,284,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,749,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,725,000 after buying an additional 401,940 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,733,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,153,000 after buying an additional 295,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 804.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 326,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after buying an additional 290,706 shares during the last quarter.

FNDF traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,483,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,916. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.06. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $29.21.

