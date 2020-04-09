Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys 18,996 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,996 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,331. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.83. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $77.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.2301 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.