Charles Schwab Trust Co Grows Stock Position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 666.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,955 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMLC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 47.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000.

NYSEARCA:EMLC traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $28.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,959,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,303. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.74.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

