Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $12.22 Million Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,494 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 5.1% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.25% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $12,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHR. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,598. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.59 and a 200-day moving average of $55.92. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $59.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.