Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 171.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,829 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.7% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $898,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

VEA traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,834,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,274,639. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.22. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67.

