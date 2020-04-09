Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $4.58 Million Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 440.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,447 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned about 0.42% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 20,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 244,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,625,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.38. 217,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,787. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $64.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.277 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

