Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $9.47 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 424.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,336 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 3.9% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.09. 3,944,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,645. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.02. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.