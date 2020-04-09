Charles Schwab Trust Co Increases Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) by 94.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 55,424 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.89% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $785,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 4,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,325,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 209,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PDN traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $24.37. 960,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,288. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.56.

