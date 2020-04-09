Charles Schwab Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,612 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.44% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PXF. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,920,000 after buying an additional 269,937 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,020,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 384,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after buying an additional 23,468 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $687,511,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 334,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,234,000 after buying an additional 9,247 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PXF traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.76. 437,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,768. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.43.

