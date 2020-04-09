Charles Schwab Trust Co Purchases 54,792 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,792 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises 1.7% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.14% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 56.5% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 58,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 21,196 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $992,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 277,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,153,000 after buying an additional 15,398 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 243.4% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 15,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,273,000.

FNDA stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.37. The company had a trading volume of 821,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,694. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average of $36.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

