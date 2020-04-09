Charles Schwab Trust Co Purchases New Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.2% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,651,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,311,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,273,662. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

