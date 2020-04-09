Charles Schwab Trust Co Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 3.9% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $9,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 52,073,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,768,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,892 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,773,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,529,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,285 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,155,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,463,000 after acquiring an additional 750,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,201,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,371,000 after acquiring an additional 448,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,987,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,243 shares during the last quarter.

VMBS stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.34. 1,512,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,479. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.34. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

