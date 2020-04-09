Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 25,535 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Charles Schwab Trust Co decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,535 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up about 1.9% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHP. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 16,845 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth $494,000. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 190.5% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38,520 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth $7,893,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.10. 572,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,373. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $59.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.