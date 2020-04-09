Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 67,646 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Charles Schwab Trust Co cut its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,646 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned about 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,097,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of FNDX traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.15. 1,079,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,738. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.85. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $43.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.2249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%.

